iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 85,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.