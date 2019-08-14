iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. 349,994 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.