ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) Stake Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the second quarter worth $133,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 98.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000.

Get ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:REM traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a 1 year low of $737.00 and a 1 year high of $905.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.