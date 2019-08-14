IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Issues Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 35,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,603. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

IZEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

