J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.60 target price on the department store operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. J C Penney has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.48.

JCP stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 33.29% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J C Penney will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J C Penney news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 223,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $218,950.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,781,122 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 91,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,439 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 167,783 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 1,854,534 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

