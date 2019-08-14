Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,482 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,868. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

