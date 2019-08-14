Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. 856,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.