Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 10,386 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after purchasing an additional 753,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,456,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $567,664,000 after purchasing an additional 315,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085,083. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.