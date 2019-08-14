Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.04 Million Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.40. 75,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,586. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.10. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $8,801,379.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.89, for a total transaction of $2,848,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,030,266.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $24,587,180 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.