Jacobs & Co. CA Has $618,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a market cap of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

