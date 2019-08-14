Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 145 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,736. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

