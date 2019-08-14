Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,814 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,667. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

