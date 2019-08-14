Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 28,504 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $7,182,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,614,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,092,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

