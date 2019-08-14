Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $115,882,000 after purchasing an additional 211,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Nomura began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

