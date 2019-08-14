Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,832,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,746,000 after buying an additional 458,752 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,954,000 after purchasing an additional 195,230 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,252 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Pareto Securities upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.