Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PHH Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 699,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 288,540 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 465,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $17,227,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 117,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,676. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

