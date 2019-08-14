Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 694 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,616 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 115.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

