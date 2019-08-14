Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $202.11 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $202,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,025,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,194,000 after purchasing an additional 318,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 212,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 325,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. 184,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

