Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $227.01 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,620,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,443 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $227,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $90.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

