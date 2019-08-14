Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.22% of Cognex worth $264,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.