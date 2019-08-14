Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,204,563 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.83% of Lululemon Athletica worth $194,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,492,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,287,000 after buying an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after buying an additional 3,732,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,624,000 after buying an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 812,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 448,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,053. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $194.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

