Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 237,855 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,723,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,855 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $177,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,041 shares of company stock worth $11,366,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Entergy stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.87. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.