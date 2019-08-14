Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 714,924 Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,567 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 714,924 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.72% of Red Hat worth $240,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Red Hat in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 617 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.37.

RHT remained flat at $$187.71 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 999,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $934.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.58 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

