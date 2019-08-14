Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,383,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Starbucks worth $219,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

SBUX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $96.53. 123,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.