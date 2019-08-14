Jason Lee Tarrant Sells 651 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ORLY traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.00. 481,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $314.14 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

