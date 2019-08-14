JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.25 EPS

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $2.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. JD.Com updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JD stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 12,603,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,715,436. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Natixis increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,194 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,821,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in JD.Com by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,517,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,432 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,670,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.