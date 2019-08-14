JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $27.16. JD.Com shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 12,603,819 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Nomura raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CICC Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.01.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

