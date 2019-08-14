Jeffrey N. Carp Sells 25,000 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE STT traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

