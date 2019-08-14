Jenny Brandemuehl Sells 50,420 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,096,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,103 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,442.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,579. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chegg by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,618,000 after purchasing an additional 769,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Chegg by 223.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 33.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,319,000 after purchasing an additional 519,130 shares in the last quarter.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

