Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SCHV stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

