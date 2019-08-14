Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 17,370 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 12.7% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

VV traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. 5,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,456. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $138.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

