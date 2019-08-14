JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Plans GBX 3.49 Dividend

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JPE opened at GBX 840 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.40 million and a PE ratio of 195.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 823.38. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 has a 1-year low of GBX 8.21 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 870 ($11.37).

In other news, insider Rupert Dickinson purchased 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £12,389.08 ($16,188.53).

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

