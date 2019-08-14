JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) a $83.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.86.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,455. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,366 shares of company stock worth $9,507,729. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

