Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.09. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,874,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 105,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 95,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.