Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given $31.67 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $31.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.70) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Karuna Therapeutics an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Ix, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,835. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

