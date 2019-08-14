Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 48903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keane Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Get Keane Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. Keane Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keane Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keane Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after buying an additional 836,326 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Keane Group by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 356,601 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Keane Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.