Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 74,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

