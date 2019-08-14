Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. 45,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

