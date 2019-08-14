Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 640 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 3,934,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,998,860. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,778 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.