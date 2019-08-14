Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Key Energy Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 462,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.98. Key Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 275,728 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 243,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.