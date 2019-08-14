Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 867,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Key Tronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

KTCC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. 23,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.42. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Key Tronic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.