Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.55. 181,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.