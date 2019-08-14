Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 358.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. 623,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

