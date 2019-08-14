Keybank National Association OH Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Welltower by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,262,000 after acquiring an additional 679,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. 73,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,637. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

