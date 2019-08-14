Keybank National Association OH Sells 42,903 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,903 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.58% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,052,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,784 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 168,856 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 569,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,416,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after acquiring an additional 153,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 132,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,650. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72.

