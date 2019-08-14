Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,343 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 156,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

