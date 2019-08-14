Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 37,443 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

NYSE BA traded down $8.70 on Wednesday, reaching $324.24. 1,331,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.54. The company has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

