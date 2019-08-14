Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $93.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.24. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,889,403,000 after buying an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after buying an additional 2,048,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after buying an additional 768,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

