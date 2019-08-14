Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells C$498,513.50 in Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 74,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$498,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,933,143.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.44 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

