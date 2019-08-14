Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.53

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 41046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

